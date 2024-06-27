Milwaukee Senior Style

Watch Now
Posted at 10:56 AM, Jun 27, 2024

Summers in Milwaukee are a special time. There is so much going for people of all ages. Seniors may look at these months as a great opportunity to get out and about, some maybe due to mobility issues (no snow or ice) or just because there is so much to do. Patty Cadorin, Founder of A Senior Moment is here with us today to talk about the many Milwaukee attractions that offer special discounts and programs for seniors this summer.

A Senior Moment is a play on words - my Senior Moment doesn't mean being forgetful - my Senior Moment is a moment and information dedicated to seniors. A Senior Moment explores topics that range from informative to entertaining with the objective of helping seniors live their best lives.

Here is a list of great events that Patty mentions during today's show:

  • Milwaukee Art Museum
  • Milwaukee County Zoo
  • Wisconsin State Fair
  • Summerfest
  • Milwaukee Public Museum

For more information on Patty and A Senior Moment, visit aseniormoment.org.

