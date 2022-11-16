Milwaukee Repertory Theater's A Christmas Carol

Make memories that last a lifetime this holiday season with A Christmas Carol in the historic Pabst Theater. The Milwaukee Repertory Theater's production runs from November 29 - December 24. Ryan Jay sits down with local favorite Matt Daniels as Scrooge to talk about the upcoming production. Matt Daniels is an actor, director, musician and teaching artist based in Milwaukee.

Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the ticket office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.