Milwaukee Repertory Theater Presents: Titanic The Musical

Winner of 5 Tony Awards, Titanic The Musical is a stirring and unforgettable account of the first and last days of the ship of dreams. This epic musical features real stories of people aboard the most legendary ship in the world from third-class immigrants dreaming of a better tomorrow to first class passengers living a life of fame and fortune. Rarely produced due to its size and complexity, this stunning and majestic musical sails into the intimate Quadracci Powerhouse once more September 20 - October 23. Chad Bauman, Executive Director of the Milwaukee Rep, joins us to talk about the upcoming musical.

To purchase tickets, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com or by calling the ticket office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

