Milwaukee International Short Film Festival

Ross Bigley, Festival Director/Filmmaker and Anieya Walker, Filmmaker/Voices Heard Member are here today to talk about Milwaukee's upcoming short film festival, taking place on September 8th and 9th at the Avalon Atmospheric Theatre. Since 1994, Milwaukee's annual short film festival has gained the reputation of being one of the best regional film festivals in America. This year, they celebrating their 25th festival and are featuring 20 returning filmmakers and 3 previous Legacy films. The festival will be highlighting local filmmaking, diversity (filmmakers of color/LGBTQ filmmakers) and woman filmmakers.