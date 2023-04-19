Milwaukee: Home to the World's First Museum Diorama

D. Kirschling joins us today to talk about the upcoming Diorama-Rama event. D. founded National Diorama Month, and even had a diorama exhibition at the Milwaukee Museum, making the city home to the World's First Museum Diorama. The event this month will be on Tuesday, April 25, and it is FREE! Be sure to come over to Amorphic Beer to check it out. This year's "charity partner" is Urban Cat Coalition, so come support a great cause and take a look at some unique dioramas.

For more information, visit online at National Diorama Month.