Milwaukee Chef Stars in New Series "Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out"

Chef and owner of Egg and Flour Pasta Bar, Adam Pawlak, joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss his role in a new Food Network show. Pawlak competes on the new series "Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out," where four chefs will receive $25,000 to spend on helping themselves or sabotaging their competitors. Ingredients will be thieved, utensils destroyed, and valuable time on the clock lost when the chefs compete to cook delicious dishes while also having to outwit the competition. Nothing is out of bounds when money changes hands, and we see just how far chefs will go to ensure they have the winning dish!

Adam Pawlak will appear on the episode called "Doomsday Sabotage," where the chefs have 30 minutes to create their dream last meal using only ingredients from host Brian Malarkey's doomsday shelter, like frozen or dried meats, dehydrated veggies, and canned food.

The episode will air on July 1st, on the Food Network at 8 pm CT.