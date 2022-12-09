Milwaukee Chamber Theater: MISERY

MISERY is a stage adaptation from the novel by Stephen King. Rescued from a car crash that leaves him unable to walk, novelist Paul Sheldon wakes in the secluded home of Annie Wilkes, his self-proclaimed number one fan. But doting convalescent care quickly turns into unhinged rage when Annie learns that Paul's latest novel includes the death of her favorite character. Paul is left to fight for his life if he has any hopes of escape. Whether you're a newcomer to the story or a devoted fan, this spine-tingling, tense cat-and-mouse stage adaptation will grip you until the very end.

Actor Kelly Doherty, plays Annie Wilkes, and Brent Hazelton, Milwaukee Chamber Theater artistic director, joins us for today's Art Beat to talk about the production. Tickets are on sale for $39 through the end of the run. To purchase a ticket, please visit MilwaukeeChamberTheater.org/tickets