Milwaukee Celebrates Juneteenth

One year ago today, Juneteenth became the 12th federal legal holiday. A number of states also recognize it as a state legal holiday and most states honor it as a day of observance. The Senate unanimously passed a resolution on June 15, 2021 to give Juneteenth the legal holiday status, and President Biden signed it into law two days later as Juneteenth National Independence Day. Juneteenth takes place on June 19 and commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the US.

All of Us program director, Karen Dotson, and co-investigator, Gina Green-Harris, join us to talk about celebrating Juneteenth in Milwaukee. For more information about All of Us Wisconsin and how to participate, please visit www.joinallofus.org/Wisconsin

or visit them on Facebook www.facebook.com/AllofUsMKE