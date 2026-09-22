Milwaukee Author’s Crime Saga Heats Up as New Book Gains National Buzz

Milwaukee author Carlo J. Emanuele returns with The Cost We Pay, the gripping second installment in the award-winning Caduto Crime Saga. Set against the backdrop of Milwaukee’s working-class roots and criminal underworld, the novel follows Costantino “Cost” Caduto II as he grapples with revenge, family, and the consequences of his choices after tragedy strikes close to home. Inspired by personal journaling during a difficult chapter in life, Emanuele’s series has earned multiple literary honors, including six awards for Book One. Now, The Cost We Pay is generating momentum with a coveted Kirkus Star and a 5-star Literary Titan review. Fans can also meet the author at a book signing at Zaffiro’s on Farwell on September 22 at 6 p.m.

