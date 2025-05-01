Milwaukee Rep presents Million Dollar Quartet! It tells the electrifying true story of the night Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins came together for a legendary jam session in 1956 at Sun Records. This hit musical brings that iconic moment to life with a thrilling mix of rock 'n' roll, gospel, R&B, and country classics performed live onstage. Featuring songs like “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Walk the Line,” and “Great Balls of Fire,” it's a high-energy celebration of music history. Full of heart, humor, and unforgettable performances, Million Dollar Quartet is a must-see theatrical experience.

Don’t miss this unforgettable show – tickets are available now at Milwaukee Rep or by calling 414-224-9490.

