Dayton Young, President of WI Souvenir Milkcap tells us about the company's exciting activity at State Fair. Milkcap is giving you the opportunity to compete with other participants to collect its souvenir caps for a chance to win cash prizes instantly.

Make sure to visit its booth at the fair in the expo center lobby and keep your eyes out statewide for vending machines with its Milkcaps in taverns, grocery stores, convenience stores, and other miscellaneous spots.