Military and First Responder Appreciation Day

This Saturday, July 1 is Military & First Responder Appreciation Day with Generac at Summerfest. Joining us today, is William Cummings, who is the Vice President of Cybersecurity at Generac and Veteran of the United Sates Marine Corps. William joins us to discuss this year's inclusion of first responders and why we should recognize those who serve our communities along with those in the military. He also serves as a member of Generac’s Military Employees and Families Business Resource Group, which brings together Generac employees who have a strong connection to the military. Their mission is to build partnerships between Generac and organizations serving local veterans and military families.

From 12-6 p.m. on July 1, all veterans, active-duty military, and first responders with identification will receive free admission to Summerfest, along with up to four family members! Festival goers will be able to participate in a touch-a-truck experience, featuring emergency vehicles and construction trucks.