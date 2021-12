Need a place to take any holiday guests out to eat? Head on over to Machine Shed Restaurant for some midwest comfort food! Machine Shed offers buffet style for larger groups and buffet or family style for smaller groups. Executive Chef, Shawn Imse is here to talk about the menu and enjoyable dining experience.

There are two Machine Shed locations in Southeast Wisconsin, one in Pewaukee and one in Appleton. For their full menu or information on banquets and catering, visit MachineShed.com.