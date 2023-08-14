Micromanagement and How To Change It For Good

Employees do not like to be micromanaged, yet it's common at work.

Micromanagement is the process of taking away someone's autonomy and making them feel like they are constantly being watched and judged. A micromanager will excessively monitor and control the work of their subordinates.

Over time, employee engagement falls because employees want autonomy and working for a micromanager is the opposite of having autonomy. Morale decreases because a boss that is never satisfied and tends to focus on the negative is not a recipe for a happy team.

We welcome Beth Ridley,a leadership expert and workplace culture consultant. Beth encourages that micromanagers to:

Focus on outcomes rather than micromanaging the process. Empower employees by giving them the authority to make decisions within their expertise. Encourage open communication and feedback to foster a trusting and collaborative environment.