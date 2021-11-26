Mental Tricks for Coping with the Cold this Winter

For many people this is the first holiday season with extended family and friends in 2 years. If you're celebrating in mixed-vaccine company, some of the precautions experts were touting last year hold true - like holding gatherings outside.
Senior Health Reporter for Insider, Anna Medaris, discusses ways to embrace and enjoy spending time outside this winter.
https://www.insider.com/
