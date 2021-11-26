Watch
Mental Tricks for Coping with the Cold this Winter

with Anna Medaris
Posted at 4:02 PM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 17:02:46-05

For many people this is the first holiday season with extended family and friends in 2 years. If you're celebrating in mixed-vaccine company, some of the precautions experts were touting last year hold true - like holding gatherings outside.
Senior Health Reporter for Insider, Anna Medaris, discusses ways to embrace and enjoy spending time outside this winter.
