Mental Health Movement

Former Milwaukee Radio Personality Andy "Riggs" is back to talk about his charity HeartHead. This is a personal passion and journey for Riggs.

HeartHead strives to combat the stigma surrounding mental health and contribute to suicide prevention. Andy delved into the mental health community, channeling his grief into proactive engagement. It was clear that this

issue cuts across the social and income spectrum, because we ALL have mental health.

Riggs has a fund-raising event tomorrow.

Saturday, February 10

Broken Bat Brewing from 4-8pm.

Tickets are $50 in advance and $75 at the door. You can get all the info on our website – www.heartheadhelps.org