Mental Health Awareness Month

The Outreach Community Health Centers’ Primary Care clinic provides outpatient medical care for the entire family. Over the last 40 years, our programs have grown to provide a strong continuum of services that respond to the whole life needs of our patients and clients, and deliver those services at five locations in Milwaukee. primary care services include: adult chronic disease management, COVID-19 vaccination, dental care services, immunizations, prenatal care and child care coordination, on-site lab services, in-house pharmacy, OB/GYN, podiatry, telehealth, and well-child visits.

