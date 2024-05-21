Mental Health Awareness and the Power of Therapy

At Glass Lake Counseling, their mission is to help you grow and learn about yourself in a way that empowers you to live a life with deeper meaning, connection, and inner peace. Psychotherapists Dawn Giorno and Rachel Wagner join the show to talk about how they offer holistic, person-centered psychotherapy addressing all areas of your life in a safe, calm and nonjudgmental space. Each person that they see has their own unique life story. And because of this, they want to specifically tailor therapy to you and your individual needs utilizing a broad range of techniques and modalities.

Glass Lake Counseling offers free virtual consultations prior to entering therapy with them. For more information just visit glasslakemke.com.