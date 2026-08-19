Mental Health Assistance for Those Who Want to Live “Lifewell”

Mental health doesn't have to prevent adults from living their life well. Rogers Behavioral Health is launching a new program called "Lifewell" for those 55+ who are struggling with mental health. Talk to a professional who knows the common challenges for that age range, common warning signs, skills to focus on, healthy habits and what this program provides.

Rogers Behavioral Health offers mental health and addiction treatment services. for a free and confidential screening call 800-767-4411 or visit Behavioral Health Clinic - Counseling, Assessment and Psychiatric Services

