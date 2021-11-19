Watch
Men's Health Matters Too

UW "All of Us" Milwaukee
Posted at 11:53 AM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 12:53:20-05

Many studies reveal that men typically avoid going to the doctor. One study put the number as high as 60-percent. When it comes to mental health, the situation is worse. Men are less likely than women to seek mental health help for depression, substance addiction or stressful life events, including anxiety and trauma. To address this issue, UW All of Us Milwaukee and Unity Gospel House of Prayer joined forces on what has now become a Men’s Health Night series. Bashir Easter, Ph.D., Assistant Director of UW All of Us Milwaukee and Pastor Marlon Lock of Unity Gospel House of Prayer are here to tell us about it.

If you are a health professional that would like to be a resource for Men’s Night, please register for the December 7th planning meeting at this link: https://tinyurl.com/MensHealthPlanning

If you would like to register for Men’s Health Night III, use this link: https://tinyurl.com/MensHealthNight3

If you have questions about either or about enrolling, call (414) 219-3810, Option 1 or email allofusuwmke@hslc.wisc.edu

To learn more about the All of Us Research program, https://www.joinallofus.org/ or visit
allofus.wisc.edu/about/ to learn more about UW efforts in the community.

You can also keep up with the program on their Facebook page: facebook.com/AllofUSMKE

