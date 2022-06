Andrew Rinehart is here with Park Lake Medical Clinic where they offer a non-invasive approach to treating E.D. without pills, injections or surgery. After an assessment and exam from a doctor, a series of non invasive treatments may help repair existing blood vessels as well as grow new blood vessels to improve blood flow.

Call 414-293-3333 for a free exam, blood flow ultrasound, and receive a special gift for those intimate moments - a $650 value FREE.