Today we welcome back two experts that care deeply about women's health issues.

Dr. Megan Rorabeck is a Doctor of Physical Therapy, Board-Certified Women's Health Clinical Specialist, and Author of Between the Hips:A Practical Guide for Women. She is joined by Molly Sommerhalder, Yoga Teacher, Women's Pelvic Floor Advocate and former pelvic health patient. Today they will discuss menopause, beyond hot flashes. Gone are the days when women had to accept their symptoms just because they had a baby, got older, or were plagued with “female trouble.” With Dr. Rorabeck as your guide, you can finally shine a light on your pelvic health challenges, become empowered, and learn solid solutions.

Viewers can find a Menopause Practitioner and additional resources by visiting the North American Menopause Society’s page: Menopause Practitioner