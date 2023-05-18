Menomonee Falls Bringing the Community Together

We're joining Al Spiegel from the McLario Law Firm at Village Park to talk about their upcoming outdoor event. Friday, May 19 at 5 p.m. the finishing touches, new play area and splash pad grand opening will be taking place. The renovations to the park will welcome even more families of all ages and abilities to gather and play in the heart of Menomonee Falls, right in the backyard of where the McLario Law Firm has been located for the last 60+ years. For information on a FREE consultation, visit online at McLario Law Firm.