Memorable Wedding Photos

Sheryl Kelley and Adam Aten join us to talk about their business SB Photography and Design. They take incredible wedding photos that capture the energy of the day and the story of your union.

One glance through some of their past weddings and it is easy to see that they love their jobs! Ask them about their gift to you after the wedding! Currently they are offering $600 dollars off a Wedding Package. They will be at the Wonderful World of Weddings Show this weekend in booth #309.

You can also contact them at 414-220-0022.