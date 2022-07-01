Melt Your Facial Fat Away

It has been a little less than a year since Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa welcomed "Agnes". It has rapidly become one of their most sought-after procedures. Agnes is a device that uses focused radio frequency micro needling to deliver heat to areas of facial fat to literally melt it away. Eye bags, double chins, jowls can all be targeted with a high rate of success often with only 1 treatment. If more are needed, it isn't a problem. In addition, it can be used to tighten the skin around the eyes or lips to reduce lines.

Dr. Deborah Manjoney from the Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa joins us to discuss this popular procedure to help make your skin look its best. For more information, please visit www.wimedispa.com