Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Melt Your Facial Fat Away

with Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 11:27:55-04

It has been a little less than a year since Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa welcomed "Agnes". It has rapidly become one of their most sought-after procedures. Agnes is a device that uses focused radio frequency micro needling to deliver heat to areas of facial fat to literally melt it away. Eye bags, double chins, jowls can all be targeted with a high rate of success often with only 1 treatment. If more are needed, it isn't a problem. In addition, it can be used to tighten the skin around the eyes or lips to reduce lines.

Dr. Deborah Manjoney from the Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa joins us to discuss this popular procedure to help make your skin look its best. For more information, please visit www.wimedispa.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes