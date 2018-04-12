Meeting the Needs of Seniors in Oconomowoc

The Oconomowoc Area Senior Center was formed 29 years ago as a non-profit corporation to serve the needs of seniors in the Oconomowoc area. It is experiencing rapid growth and recently grew to over 650 members. It is the go-to place providing educational, recreational, social, and wellness opportunities for seniors. Joining us to discuss their mission and a special Senior Services Fair coming up is Mary Lueth and Carl Duch.

The Center is sponsoring its second annual Senior Services Fair on Saturday, April 28, 2017, from 9 am to 1 pm. The Fair is open to the public with free admission and door prizes. There will be 24 exhibitors and 8 special presentations on a variety of topics of interest to seniors. The OASC is located at 210 S Main Street in Oconomowoc. For more information, visit OconomowocSeniors.com or call (262) 567-4288.