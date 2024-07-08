Meeting an Inspiring Multimedia Journalist

James Groh is a multimedia journalist from the San Francisco Bay Area who joined TMJ4 News in May of 2019. He graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism. Before arriving in Milwaukee, he worked in Buffalo as a general assignment reporter. Groh was named the Wisconsin Broadcaster Association's (WBA) Young Professional of the Year in 2022.

James now focuses on delivering fun, engahing, positive, different and inspiring stories that you can't find in your regular newscast. When he's not reporting you can find him hiking, snowboarding or at the Uihlein Soccer Park. Groh enjoys playing the piano and guitar and has also put out several albums. Some of Groh's favorite parts about journalism work are that he can come across something new every day and interact with lots of excellent people. Joining us today to talk more about his journey and professional career is James Groh, multimedia journalist for TMJ4 News.

If you think you have a great story idea, please message him on social media with Facebook or Twitter. You can also get into contact with him by email at James.groh@tmj4.com.