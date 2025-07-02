Meet Your Next Furry Friend at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

Stacy Otaman joins us on The Morning Blend to share adoption promotions and the importance of spaying/neutering your pet. Wisconsin Humane Society is in search of dog adopters and foster pup parents as their dog kennel is at capacity. The WHS has reduced dog adoption fees due to the rising dog population at all of their shelters.

Now through Thursday, July 31, adoption fees for dogs over 6 months old are $75, and fees for “benchwarmer” dogs are $25. The WHS is caring for nearly 400 dogs across the organization, with more than 100 of them ready to go to a loving home. Every dog or cat adopted from WHS has been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and received initial vaccinations. They also go home with a certificate for a free vet exam, a starter bag of food, 30 days of free MetLife Pet Insurance, discounts from local businesses, and other perks. Plus, the Animal Antics stores on site and online have all the supplies you’ll need for your new furry friend.

For more information visit Wisconsin Humane Society

