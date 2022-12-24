Meet Your New Miss America 2023

The new Miss America is Grace Stanke! Following three action-packed nights showcasing talent, interview skills and social impact achievements, Grace Stanke was left speechless to a standing ovation as the newly crowned Miss America 2023 by The Miss America Organization, the nation’s oldest women’s competition and leading provider of scholarships for women in the United States.

Stanke, who earned a cumulative total $68,900 in scholarship assistance through her state and Miss America competitions, will use her national platform to continue advocating for Clean Energy, Cleaner Future. She believes that America needs to convert to zero-carbon energy sources and her social impact focuses on breaking down misconceptions surrounding nuclear power. Today Grace joins us to talk about her experience.