Meet the U.S. Army Soldier Next Door

The U.S. Army ranks have evolved to represent the cultural backgrounds, experiences, and passions that reflect who we are as Americans. From the U.S. Army, Major Shahin Uddin joins us today to share about the Army and reflect on his own path to service. His target is to address the misconceptions civilians have about soldiers and military life. Major Uddin also offers insight on how the Army is modernizing to support the needs of a new generations. For more information, visit online at U.S. Army.

