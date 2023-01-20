Watch Now
Meet The New Miss Wisconsin

Kylene Spanbauer
We are thrilled to welcome Miss Wisconsin, Kylene Spanbauer, to the yellow couch. Kylene took over after Grace Stanke became Miss America. Kylene is a baton twirler and will chat about her social impact initiative. Kylene will join Grace on the Miss America Homecoming Tour Feb. 15-20 in various places and cities around Wisconsin. Miss Wisconsin is a state affiliate of the Miss America Organization, the largest provider of scholarships for women in the world.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jan 20, 2023
