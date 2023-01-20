Meet The New Miss Wisconsin

We are thrilled to welcome Miss Wisconsin, Kylene Spanbauer, to the yellow couch. Kylene took over after Grace Stanke became Miss America. Kylene is a baton twirler and will chat about her social impact initiative. Kylene will join Grace on the Miss America Homecoming Tour Feb. 15-20 in various places and cities around Wisconsin.

Miss Wisconsin is a state affiliate of the Miss America Organization, the largest provider of scholarships for women in the world.

