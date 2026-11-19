The Rivian R2 has been named MotorTrend’s 2027 SUV of the Year, rising above a field of gas, hybrid and electric contenders.

Ed Loh, Head of Editorial at MotorTrend, shares what made the all-electric, two-row midsize SUV stand out and takes viewers behind the judging process. Each contender is evaluated on six criteria: safety, value, efficiency, engineering excellence, advancement in design and performance of intended function.

The R2 earned praise for combining passenger and cargo space, technology, strong on-road driving dynamics and off-road capability in one versatile package.

Read more about the winner at MotorTrend.