Meet Billy And Learn About A Virtual Kitten Shower

Kate Hartlund from Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) is here today with Billy and they are going to tell us about their upcoming Virtual Kitten Shower event. Kitten season is upon us, and it is best to be prepared on what to do if you find a kitten and how to keep your own cats safe inside. Through this event, learn how you can help strays in your area through fostering programs, donations and handmade blankets to keep them warm and cozy. MADACC is first and foremost a public safety organization. They currently rescue and assure safe, temporary shelter, basic veterinary and humane care for over 12,000 stray, unwanted, abandoned, mistreated and injured animals each year. For more information, visit online at MADACC.

