Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Meet Adoptable Animals at Your Place

HAWS Mobile Adoption Crew
HAWS Mobile Adoption crew is always looking for more ways to share our adoptable pets and our work! Community visits include businesses, festivals and events, retirement and assisted living facilities and more, and they are able to set-up indoors or outdoors (weather permitting). Let HAWS bring adoptable animals to you! Jen Smieja is the HAWS Communication/Media specialist. She joins us today to talk about mobile events where adoptable animals come to you. They are also looking for Yappy Hour partners. Host HAWS’ Mobile Adoption Team! Bringing Happy Tails to You hawspets.org/community-outreach mobile@hawspets.org 262-542-8851, x106
Posted at 3:04 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 16:04:13-04

HAWS Mobile Adoption crew is always looking for more ways to share our adoptable pets and our work! Community visits include businesses, festivals and events, retirement and assisted living facilities and more, and they are able to set-up indoors or outdoors (weather permitting). Let HAWS bring adoptable animals to you! Jen Smieja is the HAWS Communication/Media specialist. She joins us today to talk about mobile events where adoptable animals come to you. They are also looking for Yappy Hour partners.

Host HAWS’ Mobile Adoption Team!

Bringing Happy Tails to You

hawspets.org/community-outreach

mobile@hawspets.org

262-542-8851, x106

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes