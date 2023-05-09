Meet Adoptable Animals at Your Place

HAWS Mobile Adoption crew is always looking for more ways to share our adoptable pets and our work! Community visits include businesses, festivals and events, retirement and assisted living facilities and more, and they are able to set-up indoors or outdoors (weather permitting). Let HAWS bring adoptable animals to you! Jen Smieja is the HAWS Communication/Media specialist. She joins us today to talk about mobile events where adoptable animals come to you. They are also looking for Yappy Hour partners.

Host HAWS’ Mobile Adoption Team!

Bringing Happy Tails to You

hawspets.org/community-outreach

mobile@hawspets.org

262-542-8851, x106