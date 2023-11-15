Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period is Happening Now! It's Time to Prepare!

Now that we are in Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period, it's time to prepare. George Batcha from Sovereign Select LLC joins us to tell us all about finding a plan that fits your needs. During this time people on Medicare can shop around for Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans. What should people be aware of during this time and what should they be doing to prepare right now?

Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies. With over 30 insurance companies products to choose from we offer health, life, long term care, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans. They are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs.

The Road to Medicare: Educational Events are the last Friday of each month at 10am in our office. 1339 W Mequon Road, Mequon, WI 53092

Next Dates:

Friday 11/17 @ 10am

Friday 12/15 @ 10am

Friday 01/26 @ 10am

Call 262-641-4111 or visit sovselect.com/events to reserve your in person or virtual seat.

*This event is strictly educational, and we will not be discussing any specific insurance companies plan details.

*A call to reserve your seat is preferred as seating is limited

*Feel free to just show up if unable to call ahead

*There is no cost for this educational event

*Sovereign Select LLC and its agents are not affiliated with Medicare or any government agency.

*Sovereign Select LLC does not offer every plan in your area. Any information provided is limited to those plans they do offer in your area. Please contact Medicare.gov or 1-800-MEDICARE to get information on all your options.

*By calling Sovereign Select you may speak with a licensed agent.

