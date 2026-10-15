Medicare Open Enrollment Is Here: Why This Year May Be the Most Important Yet

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period officially begins today, and FHK Insurance Services is urging beneficiaries to take a closer look at their coverage for 2027. This year's enrollment season is expected to be especially busy due to changes in Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans, including shifts in drug coverage, premiums, copays, and plan availability.

Senior Advisor Nikki Johnson says comparing your current plan to upcoming options could help you find better coverage and potentially save money. As an independent agency working with multiple insurance carriers, FHK offers free, no-obligation reviews tailored to each person's healthcare and prescription needs.

The takeaway: don't wait until the last minute. Start reviewing your Medicare options now.

Learn more at FHK Insurance Services.