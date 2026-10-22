Medicare Is Changing: Is Your 2027 Coverage Still the Right Fit?

Medicare’s 2027 Annual Enrollment Period is underway, and this year brings plenty to review. FHK Insurance Senior Advisor Kris Fiul joins The Morning Blend to explain changes affecting prescription drug and Medicare Advantage plans and why waiting could mean unwanted surprises.

Start by reviewing your Annual Notice of Change, medication list, doctors and preferred benefits. FHK also recommends checking provider and pharmacy networks as you compare coverage for the coming year.

Annual Enrollment ends December 7, so now is the time to explore your options. Get Medicare Enrollment Tips or learn more at FHK Insurance. FHK offers free Medicare planning and can be reached at 414-228-7555.