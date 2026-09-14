Medicare Enrollment Season Is Almost Here. Are You Ready?

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period begins October 15, and now is the time for seniors to start preparing for potential changes to their 2027 Medicare coverage. FHK Insurance Senior Advisor Kris Fiul shares key steps beneficiaries can take to review their plans before enrollment opens. As healthcare costs continue to evolve, changes to Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans may impact premiums, benefits, drug coverage, and out-of-pocket expenses. FHK Insurance Services, a family-owned agency serving seniors for more than 55 years, helps clients compare plans and understand their options with trusted, unbiased guidance. Viewers can also access Medicare Enrollment Tips and schedule a free, no-obligation Medicare plan review to ensure their coverage continues to meet their healthcare needs in 2027.