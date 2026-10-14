Medicare Enrollment Is Almost Here: What to Do Now

Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period runs from October 15 through December 7, making now an important time to review your coverage and prepare for the year ahead. With changes coming to many Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans for 2027, including some plans being discontinued, Sovereign Select encourages Medicare recipients to take a closer look at their options. The independent insurance agency specializes in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage and Part D plans, helping individuals find coverage that fits their specific needs. Those approaching age 65 can also get ahead by attending a free Road to Medicare educational session or scheduling a meeting with an agent.

For a complimentary plan review or additional guidance, call or text 262-641-4111, visit Sovereign Select Insurance.