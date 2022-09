Medicare Annual Enrollment Season is Here

Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period is almost here — the time (Oct. 15 to Dec. 7) when people can select or make changes to their Medicare coverage for the year ahead.

The need for clear information on Medicare is great and growing as more than 10,000 Americans turn 65 each day. It is estimated that by 2030, more than 80 million Americans will be eligible for Medicare. People should be aware of their options and what different Medicare plans can offer. Dr. Erica Schwartz is the President of Insurance Solutions and joins us to share tips and resources.