Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is Approaching

FHK Insurance
FHK Insurance represents all of the Medicare Advantage plans in the market, unlike an Insurance Company that just offers their own plans. FHK compares all plans and recommends the plans that best meets their clients' needs. You pay the same price as what the Insurance Company charges, but FHK does all the work. They are one of the larger independent agencies in the area, but they remain small enough to personally serve each and every one of their clients. JJ Kravit, VP of FHK Insurance, joins us to discuss finding the right insurance plan for you. For more information, please visit FHKinsurance.com
Posted at 10:43 AM, Aug 22, 2022
