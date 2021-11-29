Watch
Medicare Annual Enrollment Period Ending Soon!

FHK Insurance
Posted at 9:50 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 10:50:26-05

Medicare can be complicated. There are many moving parts. ACA plans can be even more complicated. If you don’t fill out your application properly, it can actually cost the individual money! FHK is run by 3rd & 4th generation owners, and for over 50 years FHK has been helping seniors with their Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplements, Drug Plans, and more recently serving the ACA market too. Senior Advisors, Nikki Johnson and Kris Fiul explain why more and more people are switching over to Medicare Advantage Plans.

If you want to get a hold of Kris or Nikki about Medicare Insurance or ACA plans, you can reach them at 414-228-7555 or FHKinsurance.com.

