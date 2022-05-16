May Trade-In

According to Verizon's latest national survey, almost half of American consumers plan to re-evaluate their spending ahead of summer. Getting the biggest bang for your buck is another way to stretch your dollar, and Verizon is here to tell you how.

Verizon tech expert, Steve Van Dinter, joins us to discuss what perks you should know about. When you're on one of their 5G Ultra Wideband Unlimited plans, you can get their plug and play Home Internet starting $25 per month with Auto Pay. For more information, please visit verizon.com/deals.