Maximize Your Medicare Benefits During Open Enrollment!

From October 15th to December 7th, Medicare’s Annual Open Enrollment Period (AEP) allows you to review and update your Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans. It's crucial to ensure you're in the best plan for your needs, especially with changes coming in 2025 that cap out-of-pocket drug costs at $2,000 for Medicare Part D. Sovereign Select offers free Part D plan comparisons to help you stay informed and proactive.

If you have a Medicare Advantage plan, expect potential adjustments to additional benefits due to increased funding in 2025. Sovereign Select will guide you through these changes to ensure you have the best coverage.

Join our "Road to Medicare" educational meetings to learn more about Medicare options. Meetings are held every Friday at 10 a.m. at 1339 W Mequon Rd, Mequon, WI. Call 262-641-4111 or visit https://www.sovereignselect.com/events/category/external/to reserve your spot.

For personalized assistance, contact Ben at 262-641-4111, or visit selectbenjamin.com

