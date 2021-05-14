Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Mathnasium’s Teacher Appreciation Contest Winner

Make it a Mathnasium Summer
Posted at 10:10 AM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 11:10:52-04

Teacher Appreciation Week is always the first week of May, and this year, Mathnasium wants to celebrate teachers that have made an impact. Joining us to discuss the winner of the teacher appreciation contest is Mathnasium Owner Paul Post.

Paul will also share how Mathnasium’s personalized learning plans will help your child take a leap forward in math this summer.

Mathnasium is offering $100 off of summer enrollments made by May 31, 2021 for Milwaukee region locations. For more information, you can visit mathnasium.com or visit one of Mathnasium’s local learning centers: Brookfield, Franklin, Menomonee Falls, Mequon, New Berlin, Oak Creek, Wauwatosa, Whitefish Bay, and a Lake Country location is coming soon.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019