Delegation is a vital skill for leader, yet it's often misunderstood. It's not merely about assigning tasks. It's about fostering positive team dynamics and investing in professional development and skill building in others. Beth Ridley, CEO of Ridley Consulting Group, joins the show to give us the do’s and don’ts to master the art of delegation.

For more information about building a positive workplace culture or Beth, visit her website at RidleyConsultants.com.