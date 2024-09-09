Marvelous Jackson: A Story of Baking and Healing

Laura Bird celebrates the launch of her second middle-grade novel, Marvelous Jackson. This stand-alone companion to Crossing the Pressure Line tells the story of 13-year-old Jack Wilson, a boy who rediscovers his love for baking after the loss of his mom. As he applies for the Marvelous Midwest Kids Baking Championship, Jack’s journey touches on themes of grief, resilience, and finding purpose.

Visit her event at the Wauwatosa Public Library, at 1:30pm on Saturday, September 21. A conversation about Marvelous Jackson will take place!

Visit her website!