Get ready to celebrate this Mardi Gras season at Thunder Bay Grille. They have a buffet filled with traditional Cajun foods and desserts. Executive Chef, Brandon Nelson, joins us in the studio today to show off one of his latest dishes that will be served at the buffet.

Brandon also discusses a Lent fish fry coming up soon and other featured dishes for the occasion.

Want to learn more about these tasty meals? Visit Thunder Bay Grille