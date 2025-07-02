Marissa Bode - "Wicked" Star To Appear As Guest of Honor In Wauwatosa!

Marissa Bode joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss her upcoming appearance in Wauwatosa for the groundbreaking of the largest universal all-inclusive park in the country. This event will announce the PHASE 1 groundbreaking in the Fall of 2025.

This all-inclusive park is the long-term vision of the Founder of The Ability Center, Damian Buchman. Damian’s story began with his cancer journey as a young boy at 12 years old. Cancer came back to both legs, and he would seek refuge at a nearby park when he had to have chemotherapy. His survival rate for this type of cancer, osteosarcoma, which spread to both legs, was considered bleak. The parallel lives are that both Marissa and Damian were about the same age when their lives were interrupted by a car accident, and in Damian’s case, cancer.

The "Walk in the Park" celebration for the 18-acre park is on July 17, at the Italian Community Center, 631 E. Chicago Avenue in Milwaukee.

For tickets and more information, visit A Walk in the Park

