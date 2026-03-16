March Keys to Car Maintenance

Each month we visit Van Horn Honda of Glendale for the keys to car maintenance. Experts give their tips on how car owners can properly maintain their vehicle and keep it running smoothly.

When Visiting Van Horn Honda of Glendale:

- Be sure to pull up far enough so automatic doors open

- Service advisor will come to you and do a walkaround with a tablet

- The service desk is indoors, so you can interact with the advisor inside and get out of the elements

- There is a sensor when you drive in that measures your wheel alignment

- If you’re faced with a large repair on an older vehicle, feel free to talk to your advisor about selling or trading the vehicle to Van Horn. The best inventory out there is what’s on the road.

- Relax and unwind in our comfortable lounge, complete with a multi-functional coffee machine

Schedule your appointment today! Mention promo code "TMJ4" and get 15% off your service bill up to $200 - now through April 30

For more information, visit https://www.vhhondaglendale.com/